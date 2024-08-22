Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10). Approximately 749,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,798,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.48. The firm has a market cap of £59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

