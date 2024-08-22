Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 5.2%

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 138,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 121,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Down 8.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £20.39 million, a PE ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.56.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.
Further Reading
