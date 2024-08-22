Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells $196,711.68 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $196,711.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,978,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $141,104.90.

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $113,344.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $101,173.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $2,773.16.

HYZN stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745,622 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company's stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

