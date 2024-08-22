IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

ICCM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.