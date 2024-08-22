Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.13

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.
Imaflex Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$58.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.
Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.40 million during the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.0299676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imaflex Company Profile
Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.
