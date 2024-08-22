Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Sells $49,089.32 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Free Report) insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Immunome by 228.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

