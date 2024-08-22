Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $28.44.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
