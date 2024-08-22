Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
INFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.09.
Infinera Stock Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
