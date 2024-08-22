InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

InfuSystem Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a PE ratio of -625,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

