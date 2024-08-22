Insider Buying: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Buys 100 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.6 %

DDS stock opened at $345.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.98 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

