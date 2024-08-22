Insider Buying: First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Buys 900,000 Shares of Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,166.32).

Charles Cannon Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 360,000 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,388.77).

On Friday, August 9th, Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 700,000 shares of First Tin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £3,500,000 ($4,547,817.05).

First Tin Price Performance

First Tin stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Tin Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.65 ($0.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.26.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

