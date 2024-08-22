Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires 44 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £136.84 ($177.81).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.99).

On Friday, June 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £135.70 ($176.33).

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.99).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4,421.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 340 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

