Insider Buying: Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Purchases $51,624.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $10.11.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Micro-Cap Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.