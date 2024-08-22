Insider Buying: Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) President Purchases $51,624.00 in Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,593,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,160,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

