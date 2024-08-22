Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $15,785.51 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,260.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 30th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $749.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $95.55.

Allegiant Travel last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 174.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 779.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 150,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

