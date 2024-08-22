Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $335,120.00 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ACA opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

