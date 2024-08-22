Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $335,120.00 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcosa Stock Performance
NYSE:ACA opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.74.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
