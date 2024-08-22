Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $3,942,995.56 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,942,995.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,504.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,650,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARES

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.