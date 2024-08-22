Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells 1,097 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BMI stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average is $178.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $210.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,570,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

