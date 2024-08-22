Insider Selling: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) CEO Sells $5,064,524.10 in Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAH opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

