Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $4,221,000.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $4,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,431 shares in the company, valued at $771,908.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

