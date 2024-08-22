Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $4,221,000.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $4,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,431 shares in the company, valued at $771,908.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

