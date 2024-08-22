Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $12,855.26 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $12,855.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,813.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amanda Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96.

Coursera Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

