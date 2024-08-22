Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,709,400.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,168,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,960,150.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,503,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

