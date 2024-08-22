Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells 3,164 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,911.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, David Brainard sold 661 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $14,535.39.

On Friday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 773,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,552. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $713.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 204,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.