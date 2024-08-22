Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells $41,340.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,691,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $1,749,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

