Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 4,677 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($129.44), for a total transaction of £465,922.74 ($605,408.97).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($129.74), for a total value of £516,424.20 ($671,029.37).
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($129.72), for a total value of £1,300,385.58 ($1,689,690.20).
  • On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($128.98), for a total value of £1,147,544.86 ($1,491,092.59).
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($126.34), for a total transaction of £1,166,760 ($1,516,060.29).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($124.49), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,540,057.77).
  • On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($123.08), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,620,553.85).
  • On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($122.65), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,377,334.76).
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($122.53), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,351,380.98).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($122.71), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($7,054,530.56).
  • On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($122.34), for a total value of £1,356,136.60 ($1,762,131.76).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON LSEG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £100.10 ($130.07). The company had a trading volume of 843,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,511. The stock has a market cap of £53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,169.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,936 ($103.12) and a fifty-two week high of £110.80 ($143.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,550.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,302.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,633.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($142.93) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($108.46).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

