Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells 71,323 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 71,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $39,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,412.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PLBY Group Stock Up 8.2 %
NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 355,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,565. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PLBY Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PLBY Group
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.