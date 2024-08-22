Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,438,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380,078 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,887.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,838. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares in the last quarter. XN LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,215,000 after buying an additional 1,411,812 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,005,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

