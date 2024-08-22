Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Sells $90,988.84 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

REPL opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $21.32.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

