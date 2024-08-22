Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CFO Sells $90,988.84 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
REPL opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $21.32.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
