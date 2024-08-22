Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $106.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after buying an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 236,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 471.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 210,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.