Insider Selling: Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

TSE RAY.A opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.57. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$417.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

