Insider Selling: Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.
Mario Dubois also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total value of C$57,168.00.
- On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
TSE RAY.A opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.57. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$417.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
