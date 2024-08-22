Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 46,488 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $121,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Levesque Rati Sahi acquired 11 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47.52.

On Thursday, June 6th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 10,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 1,522,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.