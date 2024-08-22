Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 1,931 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09.

On Friday, July 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $370,528.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $80,043,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 286.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

