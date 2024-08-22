Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Lowered to C$262.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$264.00 to C$262.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$272.00 to C$263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$264.40.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$252.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$238.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.22 and a twelve month high of C$263.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 15.4382979 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

