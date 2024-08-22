International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.92 and last traded at $197.48. Approximately 335,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,280,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.21.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

