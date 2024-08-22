International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 1,229.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 528,139 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 46.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 152,464 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $556.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.84.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

