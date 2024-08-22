Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Down 15.7%

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 396,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,916% from the average session volume of 19,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.44.

About Intouch Insight

(Get Free Report)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.