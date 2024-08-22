Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 954,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,956. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

