Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.44. 361,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,380. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

