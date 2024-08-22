Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/6/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.
- 7/9/2024 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
NYSE:LYB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.44. 361,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,380. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.