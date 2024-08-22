Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2024 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

8/7/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

8/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $360.00 to $381.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $375.00.

7/11/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $303.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.40. The stock has a market cap of $173.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amgen

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.