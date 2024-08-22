IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $475.88 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.