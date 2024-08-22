IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $475.88 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000847 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

