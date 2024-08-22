Iowa State Bank Buys 208 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $962.56. 1,603,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $914.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $883.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $811.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

