iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. iRobot has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $231.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $4,083,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,057 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iRobot by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 684,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 234,397 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 209,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

