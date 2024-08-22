iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.02

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 553027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1929 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,032,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

