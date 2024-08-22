iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.02

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 553027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1929 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.