iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJR stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.07. 2,383,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

