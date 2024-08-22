iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after buying an additional 310,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after buying an additional 310,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.49. 261,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,969. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
