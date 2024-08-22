iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.78

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 34437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
