iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.78

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 34437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

