iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.78

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 51734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after acquiring an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

