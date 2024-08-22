iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.61

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 357810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
