iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.61

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 357810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after buying an additional 5,308,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after buying an additional 1,390,904 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 621,932 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,464 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

