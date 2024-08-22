iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 8,363 shares.The stock last traded at $189.63 and had previously closed at $190.25.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The company has a market capitalization of $982.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

