iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.59

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.59 and last traded at $111.31, with a volume of 127872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

