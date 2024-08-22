iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.61

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 94959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,005,000.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

